The federal parliament got nine members from media background- eight from political parties and one independent.

The party leaders are- the Nepali Congress’ senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel, general-secretaries—Bishwa Prakash Sharma and Gagan Thapa, central committee member Ramesh Lekhak, independent candidate Amaresh Kumar Singh, the CPN UML leaders—Gokul Banskota and Surya Thapa, Coordinator of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, Rabi Lamichhane and its leader Sobita Gautam.

Poudel was elected from Tanahu constituency-2, receiving 25,361 votes. Senior leader Poudel was in editorial team of Tarun newspaper.

Similarly, NC’s Sharma has won the election to the member of HoR from Jhapa-1, obtaining 39,624 votes. He was presenter of Aina programme broadcasted on Kantipur TV. Another NC’s General-Secretary Thapa has been elected HoR member from Kathmandu constituency-4 getting 21,302 votes.

Thapa was programme presenter and news reader at Image FM.

Likewise, NC leader Lekhak won the election to the HoR member from Kanchanpur constituency-3, garnering 30,575 votes. He had worked as executive editor of the Mahakali weekly in 2048 BS.

Similarly, independent candidate Amaresh Kumar Singh has been elected from Sarlahi-4. CPN UML’s leader Gokul Baskota, who was editor of the Sambodhan weekly, got elected to the HoR from Kavrepalanchwok-2 by defeating the alliance candidate Shiva Prasad Humagain.

Another leader of UML Surya Thapa, who was editor of the Budhabar weekly, has been elected from Pyuthan by defeating the alliance candidate Durga Poudel.

The list further goes that coordinator of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, Rabi Lamichhane, a television presenter at News 24 earlier, was elected from Chitwan-2 with wide margin. He collected 49,300 votes- more than threefold the rival Umesh Shrestha of Nepali Congress got.

Another candidate having media background and getting entry to the HoR is Shovita Gautam, leader of Rastriya Swatantra Party. She got elected from constituency no 2 of Kathmandu.

Source: National News Agency Nepal