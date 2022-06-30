General

Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya has said the Election Commission (CE) was holding preparations for the polls as it was the EC's responsibility to conduct the Federal and Province Assembly elections by mid-December.

Marking the beginning of the central-level review of the recently held local level election here today, Thapaliya said it was EC's responsibility to conduct the polls but decision on the election date is yet to take.

Stating that fencing the vote counting sites was a compulsion and was done citing insecurity in the local level polls, the Chief Commissioner said, however, it is unfortunate in a democracy.

The EC has already concluded its review meetings of the local level polls in all seven provinces.

Source: National News Agency Nepal