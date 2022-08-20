General

Chief Minister of Karnali Province Jeevan Bahadur Shahi asserted that federalism would be further strengthened if dream of martyrs is fulfilled.

CM Shahi extended best wishes to all the Karnali Province people at home and abroad on the occasion of 'Province Establishment and Martyrs Day-2079 BS' through a message here today.

Stressing on fulfillment of martyrs' dreams to further consolidating federalism, Shahi said, "Provincial governments have become weak as the federal government has not given necessary authorities to provincial governments and centralized the authority with it. This does not strengthen federal system. Federalism will be stronger if the provincial governments are made strong."

The Chief Minister acknowledged, "Karnali Province was established by various movements and martyrs' sacrifices."

An agitation was launched from August 8-21 in 2015 in Karnali region to protest the decision of incorporating Karnali region in Sudurpaschim Province. Hari Bahadur Kunwar of Jumla district, Tikaram Gautam of Surkhet, Yam Bahadur BC and Gopal Singh Rajawar of Surkhet district were killed in the nearly two-week protest. A 'Martyrs Memorial Park' has been established in their memory.

CM Shahi shared that the provincial government has implemented allowance and scholarship programme for the families and children of those martyrs beginning from this current fiscal year 2022/23.

On the occasion, various provincial ministers accompanied CM Shahi to offer garlands on the statue of martyrs in the memorial park.

Source: National News Agency Nepal