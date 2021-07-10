General

The Federation of Non-Resident Nepali Journalists has been formed under the initiatives of Nepali journalists working in foreign countries. The formation of the nine-member Federation under the chairpersonship of former journalist Bhagirath Yogi was announced on Wednesday through a virtual event. Yogi formerly worked for BBC Nepali service.

The Federation accommodating journalists working in foreign countries including neighbouring India will work in cooperation with the Non-Resident Nepali Association. It will formulate its statute within next 90 days and form a new working committee within 180 days, it has been said.

National branch of the Federation will be formed soon, said the newly appointed president Yogi. Toya Dahal (the United States of America) and Shyam Luitel (the United Kingdom) have been appointed vice president of the Federation while Krishna KC (US) general secretary.

Anil Adhikari (US), Chhatra Shankar (Australia), Khag Raj Gautam (Japan) and Anuja Budhathoki (Saudi Arabia) have been chosen as secretary. Similarly, Mahesh Khati (Denmark) has been appointed as joint-treasurer and Dr Bharat Raj Poudel (Australia) and Dr Jagan Adhikari (UK) are advisor.

Source: National News Agency Nepal