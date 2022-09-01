General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has felicitated various women doctors with the 'Women in Medicine in Nepal 2022' award today.

At a program held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, she presented special honors to 15 women doctors who have contributed to the field of Nepali medicine on the recommendation of the Nepal Doctors Association.

The recipients of the award are Dr Asma Rana, Dr Vasudha Khanal, Dr Kamala Budhathoki, Dr Laxminani Shrestha, Dr Meera Malla, Dr Mithila Sharma Adhikari, Dr Roshana Amatya, Dr Swaraj Pradhan Rajbhandari, Dr Tirtha Rana and Dr Usha Shah.

At the ceremony, Dr Bimala Ojha, Dr Geeta Basnyat, Dr Narayani Shrestha were honoured with the Women in Medicine Lifetime Award.

Source: National News Agency Nepal