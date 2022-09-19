Fashion

Maintenance of broken and crumbled roads will be carried out to ease travel and transport in the times of festival.

A meeting headed by Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Management Mohammad Istiaq Rai and attended by transport entrepreneurs decided to issue directive to the Department of the Roads for timely road maintenance in view of the festivals.

General-secretary of the Federation of Nepalese National Transport Entrepreneurs Deknath Gautam told RSS that a decision was made to issue directive to the Department of the Roads to immediately repair the broken roads and highway considering the movement of the passengers on the occasion of festivals, including Dashain, Tihar and Chhath.

The meeting also decided that the Department of Transport Management will study, discuss and consult on the 21-point demands of the Federation and present the report with its response to the Ministry.

Also present on the occasion along with Minister Rai, Ministry Secretary Gopal Prasad Sigdel, director-general of the Department of Transport Management Tokraj Pandey, joint-secretaries of the ministry, Federation chairperson Bijaya Bahadur Swar, vice-chairperson Rabi Rimal, general-secretary Gautam and deputy general-secretary Rajan Rokka and others. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal