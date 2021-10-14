General

Chairperson of CPN (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal has extended best wishes to all Nepali sisters and brothers living in the country and abroad on the occasion of the Dashain festival.

Giving a best wishes message today, Chairperson Nepal hoped the unity among various ethnicities in Nepal would help materialize the dream of development and prosperity.

"May Dashain, Tihar, Nepal Sambat, Chhath, Lhosar, Udhauli festivals further strengthened national unity and harmony," he wished.

Source: National News Agency - RSS