Fashion

Gandaki Province’s Chief Minister Krishna Chandra Nepali Pokharel has said that festivals including Dashain strengthened the unity in diversity.

In his message of best wishes on the occasion of Bijaya Dashami 2079 BS, he expressed the belief that norms, values and culture related to the festivals will help take the nation at the pinnacle of prosperity. They also contribute to further consolidating the unity amidst the diversity, he added.

“Our country is full of diversity in terms of culture, ethnicity, language and religion. Unity amidst this diversity is our characteristic,” CM Pokharel said and underscored the need of preserving the existing culture, tradition and civilisation.

Stating that the way of celebrating the festivals has changed due to the communication services, he said it is necessary to acquaint the present generation about the positive aspects of our unique festivals and rituals related to scientific and human life.

Chief Minister Pokharel urged one and all to celebrate this festival as a festival to promote mutual goodwill, fraternity and amity by adopting health safety protocols against dengue.

Source: National News Agency Nepal