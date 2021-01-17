General

It would take few more days to get a clear weather. Some places of the country have been witnessing partly to generally cloudy weather due to influence of low pressure system developed in northern Bangladesh and surrounding areas.

Senior meteorologist at the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Nirajan Sapkota, it would take few more days to get completely clear weather as impact of the system would still remain two or three days.

He, however, said that there is no possibility of rain immediately. The winter rainfall has not taken place so far this year as it occurred in December last year. Usually, 3.5 per cent rainfall takes place from mid-November to mid February.

Now, sky in hilly areas of Province no 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province is partly to generally cloudy while most of the areas of Tarai are experiencing thick fog.

The hilly areas of the country would remain cloudy while weather of other remaining areas would remain generally clear during night.

As per the latest details of Meteorological Forecasting Division, today's minimum temperature of Kathmandu Valley has been recorded 8.8 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature is 19.5 degree Celsius.

Source: National News Agency Nepal