General

Nepal Telecom telephone and internet services remained disrupted in the districts of Dhawalagiri on last Friday and Saturday. Such obstructions have been frequently occurring in Baglung, Parbat, Myagdi and Mustang districts.

The telephone and internet services were disrupted at Patichaur in Modi rural municipality of Parbat district on Friday when the national pride project – Pushpalal Mid-Hill Highway chopped off the fiber network while expanding the road.

The telecommunications services have been obstructed in Dhawalagiri in lack of coordination among the mid-hill highway office and other service providing agencies in course of the expansion and blacktopping of Pokhara-Baglung road.

Locals have complained that repetition of the same problem has resulted in the disruption of the services. The fiber has been broken down several times causing obstruction to the services, locals said.

The Nepal Telecom's fiber network has been placed alongside the Pushpalal Mid-Hill Highway. Nepal Telecom chief Keshab Sharma said problems were surfaced frequently when the mid-hill highway office was expanding road without informing and coordinating with the Nepal Telecom.

The communications network has been disrupted for 10-12 hours a week in Dhaulagiri. -

Source: National News Agency Nepal