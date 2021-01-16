General

A 15-bed hospital has come into operation in Kalika Municipality in the district since Friday. Jutpani Primary Health Centre has been upgraded as the advanced Kalika Hospital with additional facilities.

The mayor at the Municipality Khum Narayan Shrestha while inaugurating the hospital on Friday said that the hospital will soon be upgraded as the 25-bed hospital following the local need.

He said he was confident that the hospital will not compromise in quality health service adding that the Municipality will manage human resources with medical stuffs to ensure the quality health service to the locals.

Now, the upgraded hospital provides ECG, X-ray, lab test along with emergency services. Thirty four health workers along with four specialist doctors are providing the service in the hospital.

Source: National News Agency Nepal