The final name list of candidates for the National Assembly by-polls taking place on May 31 in Lumbini Province has been published. Similarly, the candidates are also provided with election symbols.

Election Officer Nimraj Bhattarai said that ‘Sun’ election symbol was provided to CPN (UML) candidate, Chandra Bahadur Khadka, and ‘Tree’ election symbol to Nepali Congress candidate Dirgha Narayan Pandey.

There is a support of CPN (Maoist Centre), Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal and Rastriya Janamorcha to NC candidate Pandey.

There are a total of 296 voters including 79 Lumbini Province Assembly members and 217 chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, mayors and deputy-mayors from the local levels of Lumbini Province for the election.

Source: National News Agency Nepal