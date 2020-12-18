General

Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel has directed to slash broker commission taking into consideration the various aspects of capital market.

At a discussion with stakeholders at the ministry on Friday, Minister Poudel instructed to make necessary preparation for reducing broker commission rate. “Not to make any delay in slashing broker commission, be proactive for implementing this direction”.

Noting that the capital market is expanding and developing, he directed the subordinate agencies to prepare a work schedule and implement it to resolve the existing problems.

The Minister also directed to accomplish the budget-stipulated works of the current fiscal year for the development of capital market. If there needs reforms in laws and regulations to enable capital market development and make preparation for this as well, he directed.

Present on the occasion were finance secretary duo Shishir Kumar Dhungana and Ramsharan Pudasaini, economic adviser Dr Prakash Kumar Shrestha and Chief Joint-Secretary of financial sector management and public enterprises coordination division Jhanka Prasad Acharya.

Likewise, Chairperson of Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON) Bhishma Raj Dhungana, Nepal Stock Exchange (NEPSE) Chairperson Laxman Neupane, Chief Executive Officer Chandra Singh Saud and CEO of CDSC Purna Prasad Acharya among others were present in the discussion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal