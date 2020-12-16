business, Trading

Finance Minister Bishnu Poudel today visited an under-construction ring road at Sainamaina municipality-11 in Rupandehi. On the occasion, the Minister was accompanied by Lumbini Province’s Minister for Physical Infrastructure Development, Baijanath Chaudhary, and Minister for Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment, Leela Giri.

Municipality mayor Chitra Bahadur Karki apprised the team about latest developments in the ring road construction.

On the occasion, the Finance Minister the matter concerning budget management required for urbanization of Sainamaina would be decided through federal-province government talks. He took time to direct bodies concerned to complete the project on the slated time and not to worry about budget for it.

Also interacting with locals, he pointed out the need of people’s awareness to ensure quality of the project.

The total cost of the project is Rs 571.2 million and it so far reports 48 percent progress. Two kilometers of its section has been blacktopped and gravelling works along 16.5 kilometers area have been complete. It will have around 130 culverts and eight bridges. Its contract was signed on 31 May, 2017.

Source: National News Agency Nepal