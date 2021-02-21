General

Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Siddhartha Cable Car project in Butwal amid a function.

On the occasion, pledging to develop Rupandehi as a model district in terms of development activities, Minister Poudel sought supports and helps from all in this regard. “Let’s pledge to come together for the cause of development of the district.”

Recognising such projects with private investment as the national pride ones, he promised government’s assistances to complete them in time.

The government has managed necessary budget to complete the Lumbini master plan within two years, he said. Preparations were underway to announce bidding for the construction of a tunnel way in Siddhababa and upgradation of Butwal-Pokhara Siddhartha Highway would be proceeded, he said.

The project is expected to be completed within 18 months, a contract agreement has been signed with an Indian company, Conquer and Rope Way Services.

Source: National News Agency Nepal