Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel has said that maximum efforts would be made to accommodate the genuine concerns and recommendations of the youth entrepreneurs in the upcoming fiscal year's annual budget.

Receiving feedback from youth entrepreneurs on the new budget on Saturday, the finance minister assured to meet the demands of the entrepreneurs at his best.

He, however, said that he cannot make public what are the genuine issues and are possible to be incorporated in the budget since he was in the process of budget making but added that the incumbent government was in favour of the youth entrepreneurs.

On the occasion, Minister Poudel underscored a need to prepare the budget in the new fashion based on the lessons learnt from COVID-19 and its impacts.

He was of the view that some policy level reforms were needed for the recovery of the country's economy.

Source: National News Agency Nepal