Finance Minister Pun and Chinese ambassador meet, discuss various issues

Kathmandu: Chinese ambassador Chen Song called on Finance Minister Barshaman Pun today. According to the Minister's Secretariat, the discussion revolved around bilateral cooperation and mutual interests. During the meeting, Minister Pun urged the Chinese side to expedite Chinese-funded development projects in Nepal, expressing his hope for rapid progress in these projects. He praised China's economic development and measures against poverty alleviation, suggesting Nepal could learn from China's experience. Acknowledging Nepal's current economic sluggishness, Minister Pun highlighted Nepali citizens' high aspirations for development and expressed hope for additional cooperation from bilateral and multilateral agencies. He assured of prompt progress in implementing the second cluster of the Ring Road expansion project funded by China, including the construction of the 220KV Jilong-Kerung-Rasuwagadhi-Chilime transnational transmission line. Minister Pun also inquired about a progress regarding the feasibilit y study for the 'Cross Himalaya Railway' project agreed upon during Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's China visit in September last year. As he said, the railway project remains a 'dream project' for Nepali citizens and urged its prompt implementation from the Chinese side. Expressing gratitude for China's decision to operate Tatopani and Rasuwagadhi transit points regularly, Minister Pun called for the opening of other transit points along the Nepal-China border. He hoped for quick completion of the feasibility study regarding the Tokha-Chhahare Tunnel Way, a priority project for Nepal. Minister Pun reminded Ambassador Chen of the upcoming third Nepal Investment Summit scheduled to be held on April 28-29 and invited Chinese investors to participate. He also sought Chinese cooperation to launch international flights targeting Bhairahawa and Pokhara regional international airports. In response, Ambassador Chen insisted on implementing bilateral agreements reached during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visi t to Nepal in October 2019 and Dahal's visit to China. He pledged China's encouraging participation in the Nepal Investment Summit and expressed China's interest in investing in Nepal's agricultural, industrial, and technology sectors. Shedding light on a long relationship and cooperation between Nepal and China, the ambassador was hopeful that the levels of mutual cooperation and collaboration would further deepen in the days to come. Wishing for a success of the Nepal Investment Summit, the ambassador pledged an encouraging participation of China in the event. As he said, Nepal's economic and social development is the concern and top priority of China and it is interested in investing in Nepal's agricultural, industrial and technical sectors. China wants to join hands with Nepal in efforts aiming to take the China-Nepal relations to a new height, accelerate its development and achieve prosperity, according to the Chinese envoy who assured deeper ties between the two neighbours in the days to come. He b riefed Minister Pun on preparations by China-based airlines to launch flights in Pokhara and Bhairahawa airports, underling the need for permits for an air route and permissions for flight operations along the Pokhara-Kathmandu and Bhairahawa-Kathmandu routes as well.