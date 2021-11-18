General

Finance Minister Janardan Sharma ‘Prabhakar’ has said the government is ready to operate big projects without any obstructions and to facilitate the development endeavours.

During a discussion on the laws relating to the facilitation in the development organised at the Ministry today, the Finance Minister was of the view that unclear laws and other several sorts of hurdles had hampered big projects and this must be revised. “Policies capable of simplifying the operations of big projects by removing unnecessary hurdles are required.”

As he insisted, projects capable of bringing positive change in people’s economic life should be selected and their smooth implementation be ensured. He pointed out the need of identifying projects on basis of people’s real needs and not on the basis of political influence.

The Finance Minister claimed that in past lawmakers endorsed laws without making an in-depth study of the topic which caused the existing problems in the development process. He spoke the need of having a minute study of the related issues before formulating any laws.

Chief Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi, Finance Secretary Madhu Kumar Marasini and secretaries and representatives from different ministries were present on the occasion.

The discussion focused on the existing procurement law, challenges in the achievement of the target of capital expenditure, status of the coordination among bodies concerned and fiscal discipline among others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal