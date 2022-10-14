General

Finance Minister Janardan Sharma has urged the World Bank to place Nepal on priority in its several initiatives such as conservation of mountainous region, economic revival of rural area and green corridor along river banks.

In a meeting with the World Bank’s Vice-President for South Asia Martin Reiser in Washington DC on Thursday, Finance Minister Sharma made such request.

On the occasion, matters related to the progress of the programme run by the World Bank were discussed, the US-based Nepali Embassy informed.

Likewise, Finance Secretary Krishna Hari Pushkar held a meeting with Vice-President of Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)’s Compact Operation Department Cameron Alford.

On the occasion, the two discussed on the issue of timely completing the MCC project in Nepal. Also present at the meeting were MCC central office officials including Co-Chair of MCC for Europe, Asia, Pacific and Latin America Jonathan Brooks. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal