Minister for Finance and Standing Committee Member of CPN (Maoist Centre) Janardan Sharma has said that the government was considering to resume the already closed state-owned factories and create employment to the youths.

Addressing the municipal conference of YCL Nepal in Hetauda on Sunday, Minister Sharma said that the government was planning to run Hetauda Textile Industry, Gorakhkali Tyre Industry and other industries to create employment to thousands of youths.

The government has unveiled a plan of studying and making income aimed at making entrepreneurs, professionals and technicians to the students upon completion their studies, Minister Sharma said.

Giving details regarding the subsidy and allowance given by the government to the injured, highly marginalized population and other vulnerable communities, Minister Sharma stated that the government would give the sense of its pro-people gesture to the citizens.

Also speaking at the same programme, Social Development Minister of Bagmati Province Kumari Moktan said the Province Government would work as per the people’s aspirations.

On the occasion, YCL Nepal’s In-charge Ram Prasad Sapkota ‘Deepshikha’ said the Maoist Centre was giving opportunity to women and youths both in party and the government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal