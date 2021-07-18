business, Trading

Finance Minister Janardan Sharma has said that the government would support in implementation of 'Make in Nepal-Swodeshi' Campaign forwarded by Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) in order to build self-reliant economy.

During a meeting with CNI delegation, Finance Minister Sharma clarified that he would be in the campaign forwarded by the private sector, saying his priority was to build self-reliant economy.

He said the government and private sector should join hands to increase production and to reduce country's import. The government would move ahead by taking the private sector for economic development and generate employment, added Minister Sharma.

The Finance Minister mentioned that he was ready to support the private sector to create conducive industrial environment. He stressed the need of support of the private sector to the government to move ahead reducing impact of made by the COVID-19 pandemic in economy.

On the occasion, CNI President Satish Kumar Moore on behalf of the CNI congratulated Minister Sharma for his appointment to the post of Finance Minister.

He said that vaccine to all Nepalis and programmes for economic revival were the major need of the hour, urging the government to put the private sector on priority in vaccination programme against COVID-19.

Source: National News Agency Nepal