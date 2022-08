General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Sunday administered the oath of office and secrecy to newly-appointed Minister for Finance Janardan Sharma amid a special function at the Office of the President. Minister Sharma took oath as per Article 80 of the Constitution of Nepal.

Present on the occasion were Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota and other high-ranking officials of the government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal