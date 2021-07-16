General

Minister for Finance Janardan Sharma is planning to issue a White Paper including latest economic status of the country.

In a press meet, organized at the ministry today, newly appointed Minister shared that he was studying the latest economic activities and status of the country and it will be made public as it was through the White Paper.

Finance Minister also opined to include future economic plans and policy of the new government.

On another note, he said that the budget of fiscal year 2021/22 would be presented in the Parliament and the House will take decision to this regard.

The Minister also said that he was consulting with concerned officials for daily activities to be carried out by the Ministry stating how it could be centred to the public benefit.

Source: National News Agency Nepal