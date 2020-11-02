Trading

Minister for Finance Bishnu Poudel has said that the Ministry will support for the capacity enhancement to the journalists covering economic issues.

In a meeting with the journalists covering the economic beat at the Ministry today, Minister Poudel stressed to continue interaction with concerned sides and journalists in the sectors to revive the COVID-19 hit economy of the country.

On the occasion, the visiting economic journalists presented 19-point suggestions to be immediately implemented by the Ministry on economic and media sectors. The suggestions include making the investment and income tax in the media transparent, including the stakeholders in Journalists’ social security fund, stopping the proportional advertisement to the media not implementing the working journalists act, establishing special fund to the journalists targeting the COVID-19 among others.

Similarly, they urged to form an expert team to prepare road map to bring the national economy to the right track comprising all concerned sectors.

They also called for managing effective treatment facility to the lower and middle classes adversely affected by corona virus pandemic in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal