The Ministry of Finance said it has allocated more than Rs 4.31 billion to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. The fund would be utilized to improve and enhance the heath care system of the hospitals and to purchase medicines and medical supplies.

The Ministry has allocated over Rs 2.95 billion for 26 central hospitals and nine provincial hospitals for managing oxygen plants, ventilators among other necessary medical supplies.

Similarly, Over Rs 1.36 billion is provided to 25 hospitals to establish HDU.

Source: National News Agency Nepal