Ministry of Finance has forwarded a new protocol aimed at controlling the unnecessary expenditures.

Soon after taking charge of the Ministry, Minister Bishnu Poudel has forwarded a new guideline to revive the economy hit severely by COVID-19 pandemics. The Ministry has asked to take approval while submitting new proposals to Cabinet and other Ministries if they charge extra economic burden except approved annual programmes.

Similarly, civil servants are asked to be economic while conducting official duties. The Ministry has already withdrawn previous decisions of imposing tax on importing books and has eased the process to pay the corona insurance.

The Ministry is thinking to scrap the governed public committees, boards, authorities and corporation having double existence in centre and province level as well.

Similarly, new guideline has urged not to create extra burden while participating bilateral and multilateral meeting and seminars by civil servants and others. No one could use government cost while attending seminars invited by NGO and INGOs.

Similarly, the additional allowances to the civil servants and others working in COVID-19 have also tightened.

Source: National News Agency Nepal