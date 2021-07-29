Trading

As the reports on share trading manipulation were released, the Ministry of Finance has sought clarification from the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse). The Ministry on Thursday asked Nepse's CEO Chandra Singh Saud to furnish clarification within three days after his family was reported to have bought the shares of a company that is planning to release its shares to the public. The Ministry has asked about the truth of the contents disseminated in different media outlets regarding the inside trading. The Ministry has also asked similar clarification from the Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON) over the same issue.

Source: National News Agency Nepal