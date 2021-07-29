Trading

The Finance Ministry has sought clarification from Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON). The Ministry asked for the clarification after dissemination of news in different media regarding SEBON Chairperson Bhishma Raj Dhungana and his family have made 'setting (undue agreement)' with a company to sell ordinary shares. The Financial Sector Management and Corporation Co-ordination Division of the Ministry has asked Dhungana to send his clarification within three days, effective from Wednesday. Saying attention of the Ministry has been drawn towards the published news related with Board, the Ministry said, "You are requested to submit the reality and factual statement regarding the said news at the Ministry within three days."

Source: National News Agency Nepal