Financial literacy class for students in Dolpa

Financial literacy classes have been conduct for the students of Dolpa. The Dolpa branch of Machhapuchhre Bank Limited has provided financial literacy classes to the students of Tripura Secondary School located in Katianchaur of Tripurasundari Municipality-1. The financial literacy program was organised to help students develop the ability to make savings right from a young age, and benefit from it in the near future, said Branch Chief Krishna Chalise. A total of 40 students of the school took part in the classes.. Principal of the school, Ramananda Upadhyay, expressed the confidence that with financial education the children will develop the habit of saving the pocket money they get from their parents and relatives. Source: National News Agency RSS