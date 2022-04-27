Trading

The incumbent government has supported visually-impaired Amit KC for his attempt to scale the world's highest mountain Mt Everest this spring.

The cabinet meeting on April 7 decided to provide Rs 1 million in cash as support and waive royalty for expedition to KC, according to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation.

KC, who originally hails from Jaimini Municipality-4 in Baglung district, has already completed all necessary trainings to climb the highest mountain in the world-Mt Everest (Sagarmatha). He has successfully climbed Mera Peak (6,654 m) and Lobuche (6,119 m) and Island Peak (6,183 m) in a run-up to Everest expedition.

Lauding the courage of KC, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale extended his best wishes to KC for the successful summit of the 8,848.86 metres mountain.

Minister Ale also bade farewell to him amid a programme in the Ministry today. If succeeded, according to KC, he will be first visually-impaired person in the country to scale Mt Everest and second in the Asia and fourth in the world.

So far, three visually-impaired persons have already submitted Mt Everest. KC had returned from 8,000 metres of Mt Everest in 2017 falling short of supplemental oxygen and due to unfavorable weather condition.

Source: National News Agency Nepal