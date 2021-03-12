General

The book publisher company Fine Print is organizing the Fine Print Fever, a book festival, at Harkapur of Gaidakot Municipality in Nawalparasi today. The festival is being organized at Unnati Cultural Village run by Chaudhary Foundation.

The festival is featuring the writers of the books published by Fine Print during this year, 2077BS. Several creative and intellectual sessions would be conducted in course of the event to run for two days.

Director General at Foundation, Damodar Bhandari, informed that books would be on sale and display in the event where the readers can meet writers in person and buy books bearing writers' signatures. Even the discussions on books are scheduled in the festival.

Those willing to participate in the festival have been managed free transportation from the gate of Birendra Campus of Bharatpur, Chitwan and Kawasoti, Nawalpur. The bus leaves for the event every hour from 1:00pm (Friday) and 10:00am (Saturday).

At the programme, lawmaker Gagan Thapa, cine actor Rajesh Hamal, actress Manisha Koirala, media person Rabi Lamichhane, and entrepreneur Jiba Lamichhane, among others would speak on various topics. Event the new books would be launched there.

