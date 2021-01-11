General

The fire in Haku forest in Rasuwa district has not come under control. Forest at Larwang and Hechyanbra areas are at the risk as the fire started from Sunday night has not come under control.

Division Forest Officer Ram Krishna KC said that it has been difficult to bring the fire under control as there are cliffs and slope areas. He further said that Nepali Army has also been deputed with the support of District Administration Office to bring the fire under control.

Similarly, locals and staffs of forest offices are also involved to being the fire under control.

Source: National News Agency Nepal