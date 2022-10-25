General

A fire broke out in three furniture industries in Gorahi Sub-Metropolitan City-15 in Dang district last night. The fire occurred after the power leakage, police said.

According to police, the fire started at 1:00 am today and all three furniture shops—New Daju Bhai Furniture, Daju Bhai Furniture and Star Daju Bhai Furniture—were completely destroyed. Properties worth around Rs 100 million gutted in the fire happened in the three furniture shops run by the brothers.

The fire was doused at 7:00 this morning from the fire engines from Gorahi, Tuslipur and Lamahi.

Rup Narayan Sharma, one of the owners of the business, said amount readied for workers’ salary, Rs 7.5 million in cash and other cash along with entire furniture pieces were gutted to cinder in the fire.

Source: National News Agency Nepal