General

A fire that broke out at Kummayak rural municipality of Panchthar on Sunday turned two houses into ashes. The incident caused property loss worth amounting to Rs 7 million.

According to the District Police Office Panchthar, the fire had suddenly spread from the shed of Tej Bahadur Thapa of Kummayak-1, Okhaldhunga. It fully damaged Thapa’s three storied building, kitchen house, cow shed, cash, jewelries and food grain, shared information officer of District Police Office Panchthar Dambar Biswokarma.

Similarly, the inferno also destroyed a mud-made house of Dik Bahadur Thapa along with a shed, livestock, food grains and jewelries.

Locals along with a team of Area Police Office Yasok had doused the fire after three hours. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal