General

At least 26 huts were destroyed in a fire at Bijaynagar rural municipality in Kapilvastu Thursday. According to local people's representative Anwar Musalman, the fire that began at 11:00 am on Thursday was taken under control after three hours.

Area Police Office, Ganeshpur said nine structures were completely and 17 partially destroyed in the fire. One buffalo calf was also killed in the fire.

However, the fire caused no human casualties, Police Inspector Krishna Rana said.

The fire that spread from the house of Kusum Pasi caught the remaining houses, according to ward chair Musalman. The cause of the fire is yet to be established. The estimate accumulative loss from the fire is over Rs 10 million.

A team from the Armed Police Force and locals put out the fire with the help of the fire engines brought from Shivaraj municipality and Krishnanagar municipality.

Lumbini Province minister for tourism and transport management, Janaki Yadav, visited the area with the promise to ensure relief for the survivors. Rural municipality Chair Gopal Thapa has urged the province government to ensure relief to the affected. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal