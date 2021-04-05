General

A fire that engulfed the house of Hira Tamang of Tapli rural municipality-4, Thanpokhari destroyed the property worth Rs 1.5 million.

According to the District Police Office, the fire that spread from the shed on Sunday evening had also damaged the house of Tamang. The fire destroyed both house and shed along with clothes, grains and cash Rs 35,000, shared chief of District Police Office, Bhim Prasad Dahal.

Locals and police from Tapli Rupatar jointly took the fire under control.

Source: National News Agency Nepal