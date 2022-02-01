General

Properties worth hundreds of thousand rupees were destroyed in a fire occurred at three shops of Malta bazaar at Chhededaha Rural Municipality-3 in Bajura on Monday. The District Police Office informed that the fire damaged the properties of three shopkeepers including Sher Bahadur Rawat.

The fire broke out from Rawat's cosmetics shop and engulfed the adjoining shops, said police inspector Devendra Raj Joshi.

All three shops were destroyed in the fire. The locals, armed police force, and police persons jointly extinguished the fire. Investigation into the incident is underway, the police added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal