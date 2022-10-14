General

Fire has caught the United Beverage Pvt Ltd based in Eastern Chitwan.

The fire engulfed the industry located at Ratnanagar municipality-10, Kailash tole this morning.

Area Police Office, Ratnanagar said the fire caught the industry building containing raw materials of its own production, Palpi juice, at 4.00 am this morning.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rabin Babu Regmi informed that there was no manufactured items inside when the fire caught the under-maintenance industry building.

Reason behind the inferno has yet to be ascertained. Efforts are underway to take the fire under control, he informed. Details of loss would be reported once the fire was douses, the company sources said.

Locals along with Nepal Police and three fire engines were mobilized for dousing the fire. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal