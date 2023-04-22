General

Fire has gutted property worth millions of rupees in Tokha of Kathmandu on Friday night.

The property worth Rs 10 million was gutted when the fire started from a fresh shop operated by Dharmaraj Dangol at Milan bazaar of Tokha municipality-8 destroyed five shops due to gas leakage, said Spokesperson at the District Police Range, Kathmandu, Superintendent of Police Sitaram Rijal.

Similarly, shutters of three shops were also destroyed in the incident.

Property worth Rs 1.6 million was destroyed when a footwear shop run by Kamala Tamang caught fire while property worth Rs 3.5 million when fire destroyed a fancy shop of Muna Thapa.

Similarly, fire destroyed property worth Rs 200,000 of a dairy run by Pradeep Lamsal.

Likewise, a shop run by Bikas Shrestha, a mobile shop run by Madhu Neupane and a fresh shop run by Dharmaraj Dangol caught fire where property worth Rs 200,000, Rs 2 million and Rs 2.5 million was destroyed respectively, added Rijal.

Shutters of shops run by Shyam Shrestha, Tekraj Pokhrel and Dhan Bahadur Basnet were also destroyed in the incident. Nepal Police, locals and fire engine doused the fire, said police.

Source: National News Agency Nepal