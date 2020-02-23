General

Property worth more than one million rupees was destroyed in a fire that broke out in a poultry farm at Asaune in ward no. 4 of Shuklaphant municipality. The incident took place on Saturday.

Four thousand chickens and three thousand chicks were gutted in the fire, causing a loss of more than one million rupees, said its proprietor Kishna Bhandari.

The fire was put out by locals with the help of a fire tender and police. Bhandari had been involved in the poultry business since the past seven years. The reason behind the fire is not yet known.

Meanwhile, mayor Dil Bahadur Aiyer has pledged necessary relief assistance to Bhandari after carrying out a study over it.

Source: National News Agency Nepal