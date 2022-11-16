General

A woman was killed in a fire in Madhypur Thimi municipality- 6 of Bhaktapur this morning. The deceased has been identified as Asmita KC, 25. The fire broke out at a house made of mud and bricks owned by Atmaram KC, 49, and Hari Sharan KC, 41, at Kundol, killing the woman with intellectual disability. According to the Metropolitan Police Range Deputy Superintendent of Police Raju Pandey, Asmita, the daughter of Atmaram had paralysis issues as well.

Nitma KC, 14, the daughter of Hari Sharan, suffered injuries in the incident and has been taken to Nepal-Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital, Thimi. The fire broke out at around 8:00 am and it was taken under control with the help of two fire engines and the Nepal Police, Armed Police, Armed Police Force and the locals at 9:00 am.

Further investigations into the incident were underway and until the filing of this report, police were collecting the loss details.

