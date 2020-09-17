General

A fire has engulfed a house at Bareng of Baglung. The inferno destroyed the house of Saraswoti BK, a local of Bareng rural municipality-3 Batakachaur.

According to the Bareng Police Post, the fire that took place at 2.00 am this morning had tuned the house into ashes. However, the BK family members had narrowly escaped the fatal incident.

The fire could not spread and cause damages to other houses as it was taken under control immediately, shared Assistant Sub Inspector Krishna Adhikari. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal