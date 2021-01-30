General

The jungle in Naso rural municipality of the district continues to rage in forest fire since the past two days. However, efforts to douse it have not been successful.

"We have used all resources available in the district but to no avail," said ward no.8 chairperson Hupajung Gurung. The fire is now poised to enter the human settlements in Tachai.

Strong winds are making the fire control work difficult while the village has been engulfed in smoke due to the forest fire. Chairperson of Tachai preservation area management committee Yaad Ghale said efforts are being made to bring the fire under control. However, local resident accused the Annapurna Conservation Area Project (ACAP) authorities of turning a blind eye to the incident.

The fire has reportedly gutted 2,000 hectare of jungle in the ACAP area. Some locals also blame the local administration for inactiveness.

However, Chief District Officer of Manang Bishnu Adhikari said the local security agencies are working day and night to stop the fire from entering human settlements. Forest fire has been reported in different parts of the district, and hence has been difficult even with the mobilization of all available resources, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal