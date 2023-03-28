General

Fire that broke out in Simraungadh of Bara this morning has destroyed six houses and sheds.

The fire occurred in Ranibas Bazaar of Simraungadh Municiplaity-2 destroyed property worth amounting to one million rupees, informed Police Inspector at the Area Police Office, Simraungadh, Surendra Saha.

Ward chairperson Arabind Mukhita shared the inferno broke out from the house of Rampreet Hajara turned into ashes of the houses and sheds of Ramsurat Hajara, Lalbabu Paswan, Rajesh Paswan, Ramesh Paswan and Gagan Dev Paswan.

The fire that took place at 3.00 am today gutted cash, crops, clothes and utensils in the houses and sheds. Police took the fire under control with the support of fire engine after one hour of outbreak. ---

Source: National News Agency -RSS