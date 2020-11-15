General

A firecracker ignited and exploded in a house at Tumbung in Hilihang Rural Municipality-3 in Panchthar district, destroyed property worth over Rs 500,000, said the police.

The incident took place on Lakshmi puja, the third day of Tihar, a festival of lights and flowers. Generally people observe the festival by bursting firecrackers which often leads to untoward incidents.

The Government of Nepal has banned sale and purchase of firecrackers. A team from the police beat at Gopetar doused the fire after four hours.

Similarly, a house at Miklajung Rural Municipality-6 in the district was destroyed in a fire. A short-circuit is blamed for the fire. Properties worth over Rs 350,000 were destroyed in the flame, said the police. The destroyed house belongs to local Dhan Raj Limbu. A team from the Area Police Office at Rabi with the help of the local people extinguished the fire after two hours.

Source: National News Agency Nepal