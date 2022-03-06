General

A huge fire broke out at a main chowk of Damauli of Byas municipality-4 in Tanahu has yet to be taken under control. The fire had started at 10:00 am today from a warehouse of local Bhupal Hardware. Until the filing of this report, firefighters from the Byas municipality and Pokhara are dousing the inferno.

Likewise, a firefighting helicopter of Simrik Air has also been used to extinguish the fire. The helicopter was called on the initiatives of the Minister for Labour, Transport and Social Security Krishna Kumar Shrestha. According to the police, the inferno however caused no human casualty so far. Deputy Superintendent of Police Yubraj Khadka said losses from the fire could not be assessed now. The Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, Nepal Police and the locals are working together to put out the fire.

Source: National News Agency Nepal