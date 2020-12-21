General

The Nepali Army has managed fire for the people affected by cold wave at various areas of the district headquarters, Jaleshwor. Cold wave has sent the life of the people of the district out of gear for the past 10 days. Fire has been built for the affected people at Nagarpalika Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Durga Chowk, Khaira Chowk, Buddhijibi Chowk, Hospital Chowk, Zero Mile Chowk, Domtole, Dushad Tole and Musahar Tole, said the NA.

Similarly, local levels in Lahan have distributed firewood to build fire to ward off cold. Bishnupur Rural Municipality in Siraha district has managed fire at various areas for the people to fight cold. Warm clothes would be distributed in a few days, said the rural municipality chair Jageshwor Yadav.

Likewise, Siraha Municipality-17 has distributed blankets and tents to the impoverished families of Khairtole. The municipality mayor Asheshwor Yadav reached the village and distributed the relief materials to 15 families.

Source: National News Agency Nepal