The first case of COVID-19 has been detected in a man from Kisigal at Gokarneshwor Municipality Ward No 4 in Kathmandu district.

The area the infected person belongs to has been sealed off to prevent further infection. The 58-year-old man is learnt to be a lightweight driver who was working at the Bhairahawa Custom Office.

He had returned to his home in Kathmandu from his duty station towards the mid of May. He was tested positive for COVID-19 after PRC test, according to Gokarneshwor Municipality Mayor Manoj Kumar Dhungana.

The COVID-19 test under the RDT procedure would be conducted on them coming in contact with the infected person, the Mayor said.

Although over 400 cases of COVID-19 has been detected in the country so far with two deaths reported due to this infection, it is for the first time the infection was detected in this locality.

The Kisigal area locals have been staying indoors fearing the infection while the Municipality has urged them to observe precautions against the infection.

Source: National News Agency