The first day of “Navaratra” is being marked today by worshipping the deity Shailaputri in accordance with Vedic rituals and preparing for Jamara (barley shoots) by sowing maize and barley seeds in a jar filled with soil and cow dung for germination.

Deity Shailaputri is worshipped for observing Ghatastapana on the auspicious hour. The auspicious hour for observing Ghatasthapana is 10:23 am today, according to Nepal Calendar Determination Committee. Deity Shailaputri is one of the nine deities worshipped in Navaratri.

Prayers are also offered to Durga Bhavani, the goddess of power today. Germination of the auspicious “Jamara” is also initiated at Hanumandhoka Dashain Ghar in accordance with Vedic rituals.

With the marking of Ghatasthapana, celebrations and worships take place in the Shaktipeeth across the country including in the Kathmandu Valley. Likewise, there is also a tradition of sacrificing animals while initiating the germination of the “Jamara”.

Source: National News Agency Nepal