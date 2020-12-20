General

The Annapurna rural municipality has finally received a full-time MBBS doctor to serve its residents. This became possible after the rural municipality appointed a doctor for the Corona hospital that it is going bring into operation.

Dr Jyoti Panthi has been appointed with effect from December 16, said chief administrative officer Nabin Subedi. Two staff nurse and an office assistant have also been appointed for the COVID hospital.

This is the first time that we have a doctor who will be working full time and regularly, said the rural municipality Chair Dam Bahadur Pun. The five-bed hospital is going to be established at the building earlier used by the Nepali Army in Narchyang.

Annapurna is the second rural municipality after Malika to appoint a full-time doctor for the COVID hospital. Mangala, Dhawalagi and Raghuganga rural municipalities are still running their health service with the help of a staff nurse.

It may be noted that the Federal Ministry of Health and Population has appropriated one million rupees to all the municipalities in the country to establish and operate Corona hospital. Essential medical bed, oxygen, appliances and medicines have also been provided.

Source: National News Agency Nepal